It’s finally happening. This spring, rock icon Kim Gordon is officially going on tour with her first-ever solo album, No Home Record.

The former Sonic Youth member will begin her tour in March nationally, traveling around the states before heading off to the UK and Europe in May where she will conclude at the Primavera Sound Festival in Portugal.

In her official announcement, Gordon expressed immense excitement for her first solo international tour which was postponed due to COVID in 2020: “Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle,” the statement reads.

In 2019, Kim Gordon released her solo debut album, No Home Record, which showcased her quintessential mix of punk and no wave sound. The album was a long time coming: after 38 years of musical collaborations, she finally decided to create her own solo work with producer Justin Raisen following a series of meetings spent working on Raisen’s own record. In December of last year she also released a single, “Grass Jeans'' with its proceeds going to the non-profit organization Fund Texas Choice. The single followed the passage of Texas’s House Bill which sought the closure of more than half available abortion clinics in the state.

Pre-sale for the tour starts January 27 at 10 AM. You can check out more tour info and purchase the album on Kim Gordon’s official website.