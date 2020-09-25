Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is no longer with his fiancé, Ian Jordan.



​On Friday, the culture expert sat down with ​Ellen Show ​co-host Stephen "tWitch" Boss to open up about the break-up, which apparently occurred three months ago.

According to Karamo, the former couple — who have been engaged since 2018 — were supposed to get married this super. However, after postponing the ceremony and a lengthy quarantine together, they eventually decided to call the entire thing quits.

"It was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it's actually postponed officially, because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago," he revealed.

"We were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, how is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?" Karamo continued before adding that the couple were "not 20 anymore."

"So it wasn't just, 'Oh, I'm not going to text you anymore' — it was like, we have a family and a home," he added. "How do we separate this? And it was hard. We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things. But eventually I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up."

That said, despite everything, Karamo went on to say that they're still "good friends" and that there was "luckily no cheating" involved.

"It's very nice when it's like, 'I still love you and support you.' I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy," he said. "But yeah, no more wedding, so if y'all got any friends...! I'm lying, I'm not ready to move on that quick, I'm not ready."

Watch Karamo's talk about the split, below.