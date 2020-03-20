After the "Imagine" video, it's clear that what we really need from celebrities is cold hard cash (and for them to stop using up unnecessary COVID-19 tests). Kanye West is doing it right.

According to Hypebeast, the rapper donated hefty amounts to fund meal deliveries in both his hometown of Chicago and adopted home of Los Angeles.

Related | 16 People In Music Tell Us How the Industry Is Coping Right Now

He contributed to We Women Empowered, a women's and youth empowerment organization run by Chicago legend and entrepreneur, Josephine "Mother" Wade. The org has been working with Josephine's Southern Cooking (Wade's restaurant) to deliver meals to the elderly of the South Side (West's old neighborhood) since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the Dream Center received a chunk of West cash to help support their work. The Echo Park faith-based non-profit is currently serving as a drive-thru meal service, open seven days a week.

Related | That Influencer Who Got Tested For the Gram Actually Has Coronavirus

The organization is currently open seven days a week for eleven hours a day, providing "drive-thru" meal service for those in Los Angeles affected by the coronavirus outbreak. It's one of the only LA food providers that has the ability to meet the current daily demand, while matching the necessary distancing restrictions. The charity is currently serving 7,000 meals a day and hopes to up that number soon.

Donate to The Dream Center here and to We Woman Empowered here.

Kanye isn't the only celeb giving back. Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Vanessa Hudgens, and Donatella Versace have all cut checks as well.