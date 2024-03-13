Getting Oscars Party Ready With Julia Fox and Dsquared2
The biggest night in Hollywood may have come and gone, but we're still thinking about it. While all eyes were on the red carpet to see all the looks, some of the best-dressed moments actually come from the after parties. Of course, leave it to PAPER People's very own fashion icon Julia Fox to subvert any expectations of what celebrities are supposed to wear for these types of events.
For her Oscars night with Dsquared2's Dean and Dan Caten, Fox attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in a dress fresh off the brand's Fall 2024 runway. Celebrities like Patricia Arquette, Donatella Versace, Sharon Stone, Zooey Deschanel, Brandi Carlile, Danny DeVito, Avril Lavigne, Heidi Klum and Melanie Lynskey were also in attendance to witness the event, raising a record-breaking $10.8 million for AIDS research.
Follow Fox and Dsquared2's glitzy evening in an exclusive photo diary, below.
Photography: Daniel Sachon
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Allie X Lives in a Weird World
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Joaquin Castillo / Styling by Stella Evans / Hair by Chika Nishiyama / Makeup by Julian Stoller
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Joaquin Castillo / Styling by Stella Evans / Hair by Chika Nishiyama / Makeup by Julian Stoller
27 February
Sex & Dating
Holly Madison Centers Herself
Story by Shelby Sells / Photography by Walker Bunting / Styling by Danyul Brown / Hair by Amber Duarte / Makeup by Jaime Diaz
Story by Shelby Sells / Photography by Walker Bunting / Styling by Danyul Brown / Hair by Amber Duarte / Makeup by Jaime Diaz
15 February
Fashion
Long Live Betsey Johnson
Story by Liana Satenstein / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Styling by Katie Qian / Hair by Ted Gibson / Makeup by Kristin Gallegos
Story by Liana Satenstein / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Styling by Katie Qian / Hair by Ted Gibson / Makeup by Kristin Gallegos
13 February
Fashion
Anna Sui Has the Answers
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Hair by Steven M. Fernandes / Makeup by Ayako
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Hair by Steven M. Fernandes / Makeup by Ayako
13 February