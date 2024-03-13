Getting Oscars Party Ready With Julia Fox and Dsquared2

The biggest night in Hollywood may have come and gone, but we're still thinking about it. While all eyes were on the red carpet to see all the looks, some of the best-dressed moments actually come from the after parties. Of course, leave it to PAPER People's very own fashion icon Julia Fox to subvert any expectations of what celebrities are supposed to wear for these types of events.

For her Oscars night with Dsquared2's Dean and Dan Caten, Fox attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in a dress fresh off the brand's Fall 2024 runway. Celebrities like Patricia Arquette, Donatella Versace, Sharon Stone, Zooey Deschanel, Brandi Carlile, Danny DeVito, Avril Lavigne, Heidi Klum and Melanie Lynskey were also in attendance to witness the event, raising a record-breaking $10.8 million for AIDS research.

Follow Fox and Dsquared2's glitzy evening in an exclusive photo diary, below.

Dsquared2 on ice.