Joshua Bassett is poking fun at his past relationship drama.

Despite initially saying that he understood why fans were responding the way they were, the intense cyberbullying still took a huge toll on Bassett, who later shared that he was hospitalized for heart failure due to the stress and anxiety caused by constant death threats and online attacks. However, the 20-year-old appears to now be trying to show people he's doing better by addressing what happened in a new video.

Earlier this week, the "Lie Lie Lie" singer took to TikTok to share a brief recording of himself playing with a filter that picks out a random letter, which he used to figure out the initials of his true soulmate.

"First letter is the love of my life," as Bassett said. But just as you'd expect, the letter that popped up was obviously a big pink "O," leading him to wait a beat before saying, "Second letter is the love of my life." And the next one he got? Apparently an innocent yellow "Q" that he was more than happy to take.