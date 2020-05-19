JoJo Siwa is never seen without a brain-squeezing side ponytail topped with a gigantic bow. But as of today the 17-year-old, who has made millions of dollars pretending to be a tall child on the internet, isn't a little kid anymore. For her birthday on Monday, the Dance Moms star turned YouTuber debuted a mature new look in a "Wipe It Down" TikTok.

Related | JoJo Siwa Responds to Asbestos Makeup Controversy

Pre-wipe, she appears in a her regular uniform — sparkly jacket and high pony. Post-wipe, Siwa looks like a regular 17-year-old: with her long hair loose in a casual black T-shirt. Like the rest of us, she stares at herself in shock. "IT'S MY BIRTHDAY," she captioned the post. Typically in these "Wipe It Down" TikToks, the dancer wipes again and returns to their original lewk. In JoJo's, she never "wipes herself back" into a glittery toddler.

Does this herald a new era for JoJo? Will she pivot to being a regular teenage celebrity? Will she have Instagram face soon? Some people have other theories about her new look. Stay tuned: the YouTube native has been very active on TikTok in quarantine.