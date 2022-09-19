JoJo Siwa isn't embarrassed of embracing her inner child.

As you may have heard, the former Dance Moms star made things TikTok official with new girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, last week by posting a cute video taken from their recent outing to Chuck E. Cheese. And though it's hard to imagine who could hate on a clip of a happy couple snuggling up for a sweet kiss in a photo booth, given the trollish nature of the internet, there were also plenty of naysayers, most of whom used the sweet moment as an opportunity to clown the 19-year-old for taking her new lady to a place "where a kid can be a kid." Not that Siwa really minds.

As a children's entertainer who's spent most of her career as the butt of mean jokes and comments, the "D.R.E.A.M." singer is no stranger to this kind of hate. So true to form, Siwa decided to respond to one critic in a follow-up video where her signature positivity and fun-loving irreverence is on full display, once again proving that she's an undeniable expert in fighting off this kind of negativity with nothing more than a smile and lots of love.

In a stitch featuring a TikTok user making fun of her date, Siwa responds by defending her love of the family-friendly restaurant and entertainment center, which she captioned, "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese."

"You know what I love most about this?," she says. "This girl woke up today and was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese."

Siwa then quips, "As if I haven't been a giant toddler my whole life. It's my duty!" Talk about a real life Uno reverse card.

