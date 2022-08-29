It's been almost three months since the verdict was delivered in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor made his first "public" appearance last night at the MTV Video Music Awards as the show's iconic Moon Person.

Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, took to her Instagram stories to express her disgust. "You're disgusting and clearly desperate," Henriquez wrote over a photo of her sister. "I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters."

Alongside the photo, the letter "D" was added to the VMA's logo, presumably as a nod to MTV condoning the domestic violence claims that Heard made against Depp.

Depp appeared with his face superimposed on the VMA's mascot cracking jokes about how he needed work and was available for bookings. He also shared a clip of the moment he appeared in a collaborative post with MTV on Instagram with the caption "guess who?"

Since the trial and Depp's victory, much of the misinformation surrounding the trial has come to light again, including the claim that she stole her opening statement from the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley, another claim that she was using cocaine in the courtroom and a video with over 2 million views with a clickbait title about Heard's lawyer quitting in the middle of the trial.

Unsealed court documents were released in early August, with a lot of things that could've turned the tide, including Depp's team trying to introduce nude photos of her as well as old romantic relationships as evidence. Depp's then-assistant Stephen Deuters also texted Heard about a flight in which Depp allegedly "kicked" her, seemingly confirming the incident occurred. Depp's photos proving that Heard physically abused him were also called into question and their metadata seemed to confirm Heard's argument that the photos were digitally altered and manipulated.