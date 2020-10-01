It seems like nowadays you aren't a real A-list celebrity unless you have your own beauty brand. Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, Lauren Conrad, Victoria Beckham, Miranda Kerr, Drew Barrymore and even Millie Bobby Brown all have skin in the game and it looks like now Joe Biden is getting in on the action too.

Yesterday saw the launch of Biden Beauty, a brand advertising itself as "the most influential influencer beauty brand of the year" aimed at merging together the worlds of beauty and politics with an added emphasis on getting Trump out of office. Apparently backed by an anonymous industry insider, the Biden campaign is not directly responsible for new beauty brand, but has given it their blessing. According to the website all proceeds will be donated to the Biden Victory Fund.

The new beauty brand's first product is a blue makeup sponge priced at $20.20 and marketed with the tagline "Beat your face. Beat Trump." The site also features a variety of merch from buttons to hoodies available for purchase with the promise of more beauty products to come.

Speaking to Fashionista, a spokesperson for the brand said, "We hope this brings interest to the Biden/ Harris campaign and brings some inspiration into the voting process. Our Biden Beat beauty sponges are dual-sized, look like delicious blue gnocchi that we wouldn't recommend eating — just face beating. Yes, that rhymed on purpose. They're bouncy, effective and the best sponges on the market. The best part is: You get a face beat while beating out Trump. That's because all 100% of proceeds goes directly to the DNC, helping the Biden/ Harris ticket."