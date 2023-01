Austin James Smith Presents UTOPIA Jewelry Collection

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news.

Austin James Smith Collection 7 UTOPIA

Jewelry designer Austin James Smith presents his 7th collection called UTOPIA, a slight departure from the usual aesthetic from the brand with a focus on a simpler and clean, sleek design while pulling from classic jewelry iconography, such as the bullring. The collection was shot on model Josie DuPont. Available now at AustinJamesSmith.com Photography: Matt Stejbach Art Direction : Austin Smith Makeup : Kyle Sheehan Model: Josie Dupont Metal Armor: Sho Konishi

Gap x The Brooklyn Circus Courtesy of Gap/ John Midgley The new collaboration between Gap and The Brooklyn Circus explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep – blending academia, music and Black culture and street style from the 1960s through today. Pieces includes chinos, basketball shorts, sweatpants, an Oxford popover and chore jacket. Available starting January 31st at Gap.com

Flatlist x Veneda Carter Courtesy of Flatlist

In 2020, superstylist and jewelry designer Veneda Carter, known for her past work with Kim Kardashian, teamed up with community-driven eyewear brand Flatlist on a collab that's been worn by Rosalía, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. The two have reunited for a second drop of four models in new, elevated colorways. Available February 2nd at flatlisteyewear.com

SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop Photography: Donna Trope Italian actresses and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, who played Mia and Lucia in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, landed their first fashion campaign for SKIMS, which is celebrating the launch of their new Valentine's Day shop featuring their Fits Everybody and Silk collections designed in romantic tones with vintage-inspired lace detailing. Available January 23 at SKIMS.com

LoveShackFancy Expands Into Activewear Courtesy of LoveShackFancy After successful collaborations with Beach Riot and Bandier, LoveShackFancy has decided to launch their first line of activewear. The collection features three prints; a pretty pink floral, a vibrant blue hibiscus, and a cream, neutral bouquet, all printed amongst athleisure-wear like sports bras, leggings, biker shorts, tanks, athletic dresses, skirts and more. Available now at LoveShackFancy.com

UGG x Madhappy Photo courtesy of UGG® & Parker Woods Madhappy, a brand that focuses on creating conversations around mental health, is collaborating with UGG. The duo have modified the classic, cozy boot into five different colors to choose from in the collection, making this a perfect winter staple shoe for the 2023 It girl. Available now at madhappy.com

Telfar Wallets See on Instagram After a long wait, fans are finally able to add wallets to their Telfar collection. There will be 17 colors available and all are made from real leather (as opposed to the "vegan leather" bags they're known for). The compact styles feature an embossed T logo and are zipped around the circular part of the wallet. Available at shop.telfar.net on January 23 at 12pm EST

Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection Courtesy of Savage x Fenty While we wait for what's sure to be an epic performance from Rihanna at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, Savage x Fenty is giving fans an opportunity to show their game day spirit with a sporty collection of hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys and more, including a very cheeky "Rihanna Concert Interrupted By A Football Game" t-shirt that's sure to make the rounds on IG quickly. Available now at SavageX.com

VG Victor Glemaud for HSN Courtesy of Victor Glemaud

Victor Glemaud, known for his signature graphic knits and a mainstay on the NYFW calendar, is launching an exclusive label with shopping network HSN called VG Victor Glemaudsize in sizes XS to 3X, all for under $100. “These are clothes that will bring people joy and put a smile on everyone's face,” said Victor Glemaud. “That’s why it was important the new VG Victor Glemaud apparel line was accessible to all in order to spread joy to a wider audience – and HSN is the best partner to do that with.” Available now at HSN.com and live on HSN on January 7

Disney's 100th Anniversary and Lunar New Year Capsule With Givenchy Courtesy of Givenchy Givenchy is kicking off 2023 with a new capsule with Disney for its 100th anniversary featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in honor of the Lunar New Year. The campaign features Alton Mason, Madelaine Petsch and Amber Liu wearing statement pieces from the collection which includes varsity jackets, denim, hoodies and track pants. Available now at Givenchy.com

Kenzo Drop 1 Pixel Courtesy of Kenzo

Pixelated logos, tigers, roses and hearts are all over Kenzo's first drop of 2023, including on sweatshirts, jackets, denim and cardigan sets. The motifs are a reference of creative director Nigo's teenage years during the '70s and '80s in Japan and are a continuation of his first collection for the brand last year. Available now at Kenzo.com

Saint Laurent Men's Spring 2023 Campaign A bunch of silver-haired film directors are starring in the new menswear campaign for Saint Lauren, including Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, Canada's David Cronenberg (known for his "bloody horror" genre), neo-noir filmmaker Abel Ferrara and indie director Jim Jarmusch. All four were shot by David Sims and star in short black and white campaign clips where the pose in the brand's elegant Spring 2023 collection.

Blackpink's Rosé Fronts the Global Campaign for Tiffany Lock Courtesy of Tiffany