Janet Jackson's highly-anticipated new documentary, Janet, is set to come out in January. The doc, five years in the making, will show archival footage from some of the biggest musical and performance moments of her career. Jackson and her brother, Randy, executive produced the film.

Amidst celebrity appearances from Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul and more, who call Jackson a "powerful woman" and a "force to be reckoned with," some of Jackson's biggest moments are revisited — including the 2004 Super Bowl controversy that happened at halftime when Justin Timberlake exposed her breast (and pop music's double standards).

At the end of the trailer, Jackson makes it clear that this is a personal documentary. "This is my story told by me," she says. "Not through someone else's eyes."

With over 40 years in the music industry, Janet will have a lot of ground to cover. Aside from being sister to Michael, one of the most popular musicians of all time, Jackson's music has won five Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and dozens of other awards at the AMAs, VMAs and BMAs.

She also holds the record for the biggest-selling debut tour in history, as well as being the first woman to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Jackson's responsible for massive hits like 1993's "Any Time, Any Place," "Scream" in 1995 and "All For You," in 2001, and has inspired a generation of women in R&B to find power in softer voices.

Janet is set to simulcast on A&E and Lifetime. Producers Workerbee have been the driving force on the documentary and, according to a press release, were granted "exclusive access to archival footage and Janet's never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews."