James Charles is responding to allegations that he lists himself as "female" on Tinder in order to match with straight men.

A rumor reminiscent of the allegations previously leveled at him by former mentor Tati Westbrook, Charles recently took to his Twitter to address the issue and shut it down once and for all.

The scrutiny began earlier this week after men, who alleged that they had set their dating preferences to "female," posted screenshots of his verified Tinder profile online.

As a result, Charles responded to a critic who wrote, "if you identify as a gay man do not set your tinder settings to female for straight men to find you," with a lengthy Twitter thread defending himself.

Writing that he was "so sick of people talking about this," Charles said he lists himself as "androgynous" on the app, "NOT a female to 'trick' anyone."

He then went on to say that he unmatches people who say they are straight immediately, before adding that while he's gone on "many awesome dates with either gay, bisexual or closeted men over the last 6 months. I have gone on 0 dates with 'straight men.'"

"I deleted dating apps from my phone last week because although I've CONSENTUALLY met some great people from them," he wrote. "Unfortunately I receive a lot of harassment from people who only match to take screenshots or make videos & a spectacle of me, thanks to people like you who will not let these FALSE ACCUSATIONS die down."

Charles also maintained that "having simple conversations with people that swipe right on you on dating apps is NOT predatory." He then went on to say that he's "single and looking for love just like everyone else."

"I mind my own business and am extremely careful with who I talk to, but people take advantage of me and continue to spread bullshit like this around and it is SO frustrating and makes dating impossible," Charles continued. "Leave me ALONE."

Charles' latest statements echo the point he made in our recent Break the Internet cover, in which he addressed Westbrook's claim that he used his power to coerce and harass straight men.

"What that statement implies is that gay men are all predatory, which is disgusting, not true, and very dangerous to put out there," Charles said, before touching on the way these accusations have continued to affect him. "What's even harder to swallow is that it's been six months since all the drama happened. I thought by this time I'd be completely good — back to normal, if you will — and that's not the case."

Read Charles' entire response, below.

3. Having simple conversations with people that swipe right on you on dating apps is NOT predatory.

4. As a gay man, you know that “curious” men use feminine gays as an outlet to experiment. I stopped allowing myself to take part, but let’s not pretend like it doesn’t happen. — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 5, 2019

(cont.) unfortunately I receive a lot of harassment from people who only match to take screenshots or make videos & a spectacle of me, thanks to people like you who will not let these FALSE ACCUSATIONS die down. I have received this treatment from ALL men of ALL sexualities. — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 5, 2019

I’m single and looking for love just like everyone else. I mind my own business and am extremely careful with who I talk to, but people take advantage of me and continue to spread bullshit like this around and it is SO frustrating and makes dating impossible. Leave me ALONE. — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 5, 2019