James Charles Responds to 'Mugshot Challenge' Backlash

James Charles is under fire for taking part in a triggering viral trend known as the "Mugshot Challenge."

Yesterday, the beauty influencer posted a photo of himself made up to look like he had a black eye and bloody nose — something that led many to say Charles was trying to "glamorize abuse," physical assault, and domestic violence.

James Charles slammed for promoting the new #MugshotChallenge, which encourages users to post ‘mugshots’ with fake injuries. pic.twitter.com/kpHSyxUOCs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 6, 2020

"Ya know whats not cute? Doing up your makeup like this & tiggering alot [sic] of people who suffer from ptsd of abuse," as one user wrote, while another person added that the challenge was "extremely triggering for survivors of abusive relationships & those attacked by police."

there’s nothing funny about domestic violence — َ­ (@bocababyloves) April 6, 2020

Ya know whats not cute? Doing up your makeup like this & tiggering alot of people who suffer from ptsd of abuse. This isnt a super cute fuckin trend you and everyone else should be getting behind much less participating in. Completely distasteful. Disappointed but NOT surprised. — •Nikki Marie Photo• (@NYCNolita) April 6, 2020

You literally glamorized getting assaulted. Which happens to something extremely triggering for survivors of abusive relationships & those attacked by police. Not only are you and the others (that are getting heat too) romanticizing abuse but you’re triggering millions of people! pic.twitter.com/KF68sNTGyk — Britney (@wambeyaa) April 6, 2020

Following the backlash, Charles deleted the photo and tried to defend himself by writing that "hundreds of other influencers and artists have done something similar."

"I deleted the mugshot trend because it was never my intention to trigger anyone & it's a waste of time trying to have an open discussion with people who hate me regardless," he said. In another since-removed tweet, he also asked why the cover of The Weeknd's new album After Hours — which features the singer with a bloody face — wasn't seen as "glorifying violence or abuse."

despite the fact that hundreds of other influencers and artists have done something similar, I deleted the mugshot trend because it was never my intention to trigger anyone & it's a waste of time trying to have an open discussion with people who hate me regardless ✌🏼 — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 6, 2020

James Charles is so lame. The Weeknd wasn’t following an internet trend. He also wasn’t romanticizing being arrested for retweets pic.twitter.com/upwK4xSkAE — tÿlor (@guerillabIack) April 6, 2020

Charles then continued to double down on his post in subsequent responses, replying to one user who argued that the trend itself was "triggering to many," by writing, "I do understand that but this dumb trend has nothing to do with domestic abuse. what about action movies? halloween? special effects? simple bloody noses? this is nothing new."

I do understand that but this dumb trend has nothing to do with domestic abuse. what about action movies? halloween? special effects? simple bloody noses? this is nothing new — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 6, 2020



Not only that, but Charles responded to another fan who recounted her own heartbreaking experience with abuse by writing, "hi babe, I'm so sorry that you went through something so awful and traumatic. it's a TikTok trend going around where people post their 'mugshots' and has nothing to do with domestic violence whatsoever."

hi babe, I’m so sorry that you went through something so awful and traumatic. it’s a tik tok trend going around where people post their “mugshots” and has nothing to do with domestic violence whatsoever. love you — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 6, 2020

Despite all this though, Charles has since clarified that his initial response was "not an apology."

this is not an apology lol — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 6, 2020

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.