Jameela Jamil is opening up about surviving her suicide attempt.

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Good Place star took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a message of hope and resilience.

"Surviving suicide has been the most extraordinary gift to me in being able to still be here and remind the people I love that sometimes it's just a particularly overwhelming hour, day, week or month," she wrote referring to her attempt at suicide seven years ago, before imploring those struggling with their mental health to just "please hang on."

"It can and normally will pass, and that with even small incremental changes and reaching out to even just one person for help, life really can get better," she continued.

That said, Jamil then went on to end things on an uplifting note by following up with an adorable photo of herself, boyfriend James Blake, and their dog, writing, "I have everything I need."

"Glad I stuck around in the end," she added, "Got to meet my two favorite lads. #suicidepreventionday."



If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).