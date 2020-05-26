Responsible for crafting some of the wildest and most memorable beauty looks on runways and editorials in the last few years, Isamaya Ffrench's unconventional, paint-inspired work has enthralled fans and industry heavyweights alike. And now, the London-based makeup genius' profile is set to soar even higher thanks her new role as Burberry's Global Beauty Director.

"To me, Britishness has always carried this sense of attitude; it is confident, strong and also eccentric," said chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci in a statement today. "Isamaya is the perfect ambassador to interpret the tension between classical and creative for Burberry Beauty – she is bold, she pushes the boundaries and has such a unique modern vision. I am so excited to welcome her to the Burberry family."

The appointment marks a new chapter for Ffrench, who's amassed a cult following on Instagram thanks to her knack for storytelling through makeup. Prior to this she was the global makeup ambassador for Christian Louboutin Beauté, a creative consultant for Tom Ford Beauty and ambassador for YSL Beauté. She's also worked backstage for the runways of Iris van Herpen, Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne.

"The Burberry girl for me is this duality of classic Britishness with this really eccentric side - the punk that can wear the trench coat," said Ffrench. "It's a huge honour to be part of such a wonderful family and I'm so lucky to have such a badass boss ❤️ thank you @riccardotisci17."

Her first campaign for Burberry Beauty will debut this fall.