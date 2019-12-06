Internetty: From the people who broke the internet, a look at the week's biggest online news, trends and social media phenomena. No subject is off limits, and no topic is taboo.

No, a penis facial is not what it sounds like. Fasten your seat belts, everyone! PAPER's Head of Social Media Peyton Dix and Digital Director Justin Moran kick off this podcast by discussing their personal internet highs and lows (or pits and peaks) of the week. Then, a dive into the weird world of wellness as seen online: Yoni eggs, penis facials and more.

Listen to Internetty on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>