Internetty: From the people who broke the internet, a look at the week's biggest online news, trends and social media phenomena. No subject is off limits, and no topic is taboo.

Social distancing doesn't stop this podcast. Tune in to hear Peyton and Justin's pits and peaks of the week, and then Justin, our resident Little Monster, shares deets from his visit to Lady Gaga's home and the cover shoot for PAPER.