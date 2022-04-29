On fashion's biggest night, the biggest style meme accounts and commentators will be Story-ing and Reel-ing under one roof — the Mark Hotel penthouse (just a few blocks away from the Met Museum) for the Met Gala watch party.

Instagram, who's sponsoring this year's Costume Institute Benefit for "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," is hosting the watch party along with Luar's Raul Lopez. Some of the invited creators include @ideservecouture, @upnextdesigner and @davisburleson, all of whom will be posting exclusive Met Gala fashion content throughout the night. (Photographer Vincenzo Dimino will be taking exclusive polaroids for both the watch party and Instagram afterparty.)

Related | The 2022 Met Gala Has Found Its Hosts

"Instagram Watch Party is one of the best experiences I had since I've became a creator," says Hanan Besovic aka @ideservecouture. "It's like a football game but every good fashion moment is a goal. The people that attend the event just make it all so much more fun. We feed off of each others energy and create content that is unique to us. And above all it is the ultimate influencer experience because Instagram has sets that are created for taking group pics and selfies."

The small group of creators will have access to content creation studios, celebrity hair and makeup artists for interviews and content opps and time with Eva Chen, Instagram’s VP of Fashion Partnerships.

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, this year's Instagram Meme Correspondents will be Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris of meme account @mytherapistsays. As reported, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynold and Lin-Manuel Miranda are the Met Gala co-chairs, with Adam Mosseri, Tom Ford and Anna Wintour all honorary chairs.

"I’m so thrilled to be back this year to reunite with my favorite friends in fashion to watch the most important night in fashion together!" adds UpNextDesigner's Albert Ayal. "It’s an amazing opportunity to spend this night alongside others in the industry, sharing our opinions and favorite looks as they arrive to the carpet."