Iggy Azalea is calling out Playboi Carti for saying he "takes care" of her and their child.

On Tuesday, XXL published an interview with the "Magnolia" rapper, in which he praised his ex for being a "great mom" to their 2-year-old son, Onyx Kelly.

"I love her to death," Carti said. "I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world.”

Carti then said that he has a lot "responsibilities" when it comes to other people, saying that he pays "a lot of bills" and takes care of "a lot of people."

"I take care of my mom. I take care of my family," he said. "I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of.” And what's more, Carti also told the publication to "make sure" they published what he said about Iggy, stating that he "loves [his] baby mother.” However, Iggy is now saying otherwise.

On the heels of the interview's publication, the star fired off a series of tweets disputing what Carti said, before saying she was "laughing" at his claims in a response to one of her fans.

“Take care of me? Lmaooooo,” she wrote. “Let’s not get carried away now.”

Not only that, but Iggy went on say "you've been mislead," adding that she doesn't "fuck with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills."

"I pay my bills," she said. "Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like shit so badly I had to stop all direct contact.” Oof.

Iggy has since deleted her tweets, but you can still see screenshots below.

