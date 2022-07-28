The main suspect in the Highland Park shooting has been indicted on over 100 criminal charges.

On Wednesday, July 27, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office issued a press release stating that a grand jury in Lake County, Illinois returned 117 felony counts against the suspected gunman, Robert E. Crimo III, who's been accused of opening fire on a crowd attending a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injured dozens more. He has been charged by State's Attorney Eric Rinehart with 21 counts of first-degree murder (or 3 counts for each fatality), as well as 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for every victim injured by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel.

"I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today," Rinehart said in the statement. "Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today."

According to CNN, Crimo has been held without bail following his arrest at a traffic stop that took places a few hours after the shooting. Since then, he's reportedly told authorities that he shot two 30-round magazines and reloaded the gun with a third round before continuing to fire, leading to the deaths of parade attendees Katherine Goldstein, Irina McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Stephen Straus, Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza and Eduardo Uvaldo. However, they have yet to figure out the motive behind the crime.

If convicted on the first-degree murder charges, Crimo potentially faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Wednesday, August 3.