Harry Styles is adding "fashion designer" to his lengthy resume.

According to Vogue, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele announced the forthcoming launch of their co-designed "Ha Ha Ha" collaboration — named after a combination of their initials — during a Monday press conference in Milan.

“We’ve known each other for such a long time, and our shared obsession for fashion is what has drawn us together,” Michele said, before adding the collection is a natural result of their constant WhatsApp conversations, which are filled with "floods of images of what we like" and showcase Styles' deep knowledge and appreciation of fashion.



“He’s the most courageous person in all the choices he makes, and he’s intuitively attuned to the new ways of self representation," as he explained. "His repertoire is vast, he has an interesting idea of sexy, and he’s extremely articulate and aware in his eclectic approach."

Even so, while reflecting on their relationship and its evolution over the years, Michele admitted that he was "ready to be dismissive" when Styles initially asked to meet. However, he said his tune changed when Styles showed up "dressed in a fabulous fake fur coat and I just loved it," which instantly changed his mind and kickstarted their longtime friendship.

So after that tiny road bump and years of dressing Styles, Michele and Styles are now ready to debut a series of '70s-inspired looks inspired by the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's love of playful clothes and the designer's tailored sensibilities. For example, there are colorful wide-legged pants, grommet-studded bags and several gingham pieces featuring adorable animal graphic prints, including Ha Ha Ha's super cute new mascot: a grumpy little teddy wear.

The Ha Ha Ha collection will be available in Gucci stores this October. In the meantime, read Vogue's entire report here.