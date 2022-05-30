Harry Styles has partnered up with Everytown for Gun Safety in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

This past weekend, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer took to his Instagram to announce that he was working with the nonprofit, which is dedicated to ending gun violence, by "donating to support their efforts and sharing their suggested action items" on current North America dates for his Love on Tour 2022.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," Styles wrote. Elsewhere in the post, he shared a finding from Everytown's Research & Policy arm that stated firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, as well as a text hotline for those wanting to get involved with Everytown's initiative.

According to USA Today, the musician has also pledged to donate at least $1 million in proceeds from the sold-out tour to the organization with promoters Live Nation.

Styles' statement comes after Tuesday's devastating shooting at Robb Elementary School in the small Texas town, which claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 adults. According to reports, the 18-year-old gunman entered the school through an unlocked door around 11:30 am after shooting his grandmother at her home and driving his truck into a ditch.

There were apparently no school resource officers on campus to confront the shooter while he was in the building for about an hour and a half, contrary to initial police statements. The gunman was later killed by US Border Patrol officers around 12:58 pm.

The tragedy has led to intense condemnation of local law enforcement officials and calls for the FBI to investigate their response to the shooting, during which they allegedly did little to address the situation while attempting to keep worried parents at bay by handcuffing, pepper spraying and tackling them.

Learn more about Everytown for Gun Safety's initiatives here.