Harris Reed, who was responsible for some of last year's biggest fashion moments (including Harry Styles' spectacular gown for December's Vogue cover story), has teamed up with MAC for a new collection to jumpstart their 2021.

Allure reports that the 24-year-old designer has put together a four-piece collection that isn't only a continuance of their Victorian and glam-rock stylistic synthesis, but also a message of "fluidity, inclusivity and acceptance that drives their work." The collection is set to come out on February 19.

In an Instagram post announcing the new collaboration, Reed detailed the process, writing that the two years of creating the line consisted of "hand designing, creating, developing, loving, traveling, crying, laughing, collaborating and pinching myself everyday along the way."

Speaking to Allure, Reed explained their long-going fascination with makeup that extended from an early age and how it inspired the collaboration. "I was so blown away by the power that this small thing in your hand had to really show different sides of yourself, show different aspects of your personality, your individuality," Reed said. "That relationship with makeup is still my approach today with everything I do."