Halsey's Maryland fans were really in the pits this week when the weather left them high and dry — or rather, soaked — when the pop star was forced to cancel their concert due to an impending tornado in the area.

The performance was initially scheduled to start at 7 PM, but didn't get officially canceled until 10 PM Wednesday night. A few minutes after, Halsey tweeted, “Right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything.”

The Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland holds about 19,000 concert-goers and was fully packed for the show. According to videos circulating online, those many thousands did not get to go home per Halsey’s sentiments, but instead packed themselves into the bathrooms to take shelter from the storm.

One fan tweeted, “Halsey’s team went all out with the special effects for this tour,” after a video surfaced of a staffer kicking a rat (or is it a squirrel?) off the stage and into the pit of wet fans, who were at that point still patiently waiting for Halsey to make an appearance.

Other clips included screaming fans, holding themselves above their seats with their hands to avoid the growing puddles beneath them.

But even after the nightmarish ordeal, fans endured, DMing and tweeting Halsey that they made it home safely, albeit wet. Which, after all, is the most important thing.

“A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety” the singer said, opening up about why she took such strong precautions, ultimately canceling, all for the sake of her fans. “I promise I wanted to more than anything.”

“Good morning ✨ I hope u guys are feeling better this morning after last night’s storm. I’m so happy so many of you tweeted me that you got home safe. So Good comes out tonight and I’m gonna camp out on Twitter today n tmrw to talk to y’all about it. Just wanna b close to u rn 🤍”

It’s no wonder fans waited three hours for a potential sighting; we all need someone who’s willing to camp out on Twitter for us after a rough night.