While it seems like the Selenators will never get over Selena Gomez's split with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, there's someone else who wants the rumors to be put to rest: Hailey Bieber.

In a teaser for the next episode of everyone's favorite messy podcast, Call Her Daddy, Hailey is in the hot seat and is ready to address the rumors that she "stole" her husband from Gomez.

Host Alexandra Cooper sits across from Hailey for a candid discussion about her relationship with pop mega-star Justin, who she has been romantically linked to in 2016 and eventually married in 2018. However, the timeline gets messy as Justin was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Selena from 2010 to 2018 and briefly dated Sofia Richie, as well.

Related | Hailey Bieber Wants the Selena Gomez Comparisons to Stop

Because of Justin's dedicated fans and the overlap with Selena's equally adoring fanbase, Hailey's presence was not very well received when the two tied the knot. She even had to take to social media to ask for people to back off, although she never exactly addressed Selena by name.

@haileybieber this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post

In hindsight, Selena's telling 2020 song "Lose You to Love Me" does have some hints that it took a while for her to get over her famous ex: "I gave my all and they all know it/ You turned me down and now it's showing/ In two months, you replaced us/ Like it was easy/ Made me think I deserved it."

If you need us, we will be patiently waiting for this episode to come out to see if the record can be set straight once and for all.