Instead of ringing in the New Year with another new album, Grimes is serving up a collection of remixes from her 2020 album, Miss Anthropocene.

Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition will be available to stream January 1, featuring new remixes by Rezz, Channel Tres, Richie Hawtin, ANNA and more.

It will also include two previously released remixes, "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix)" and "Darkseid (with 潘PAN) (Richie Hawtin Remix)."

Every song from the original release will be remixed on Grimes' new version, except for tracks "4ÆM" and "Before the Fever." This version is likely to be more electronic and EDM-influenced than the original release.

Grimes has certainly kept herself busy during 2020, releasing Miss Anthropocene in February and giving birth this May to her and partner Elon Musk's first child, whose unusual name caused a lot of confusion among the public.



Pre-order Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition here, and see the full tracklist, below.

1. So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix) 2. Darkseid (with 潘PAN) (Richie Hawtin Remix) 3. Delete Forever (Channel Tres Remix) 4. Violence (with i_o) (REZZ Remix) 5. 4ÆM (Original Mix) 6. New Gods (Tale Of Us & Âme Remix) 7. My Name is Dark (Julien Bracht Remix) 8. You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around (Things You Say Remix) 9. Before the Fever (Original Mix) 10. IDORU (Modeselektor Remix) 11. We Appreciate Power (with HANA) (BloodPop Remix)