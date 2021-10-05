Grimes turned a paparazzi photo op into a full-on troll.

This past weekend, the musician was spotted during her first public outing since Elon Musk confirmed their "semi-separation." And true to form, she decided to do it in a dramatic Star Wars-esque outfit that came with an interesting accessory: A copy of Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto.

Naturally, the photos went viral and left many commenters baffled, especially following her bizarre TikTok from June, in which she argued that "AI is actually the fastest path to communism" — all despite her then-partner being one of the richest men in the world.

That said, Grimes has now clarified via Twitter that the pap snaps were just her way of trolling the photographers following her to a shoot, which apparently spurred her to try a create a scenario "that would yield the most Onion-ish possible headline."

"And it worked haha," she said, adding in another tweet that "this whole thing is so funny."

"I think my publicist is stressed, I should probably stop impulsively doing controversial things," she continued. "my friend just had the book and the photogs were outside," before saying she'll "prob regret this later hahaha."

However, Grimes also went on to write a lengthier caption about the photos on her Instagram, explaining she was just "really stressed when paparazzi wouldn't stop following [her] this week but then I realized it was an opportunity to troll."

She then revealed she was "still living with e [Musk]" and made it clear that she's "not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book)." Even so, she claimed to be "more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that [she thinks] could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming."

"I haven't ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it," she admitted. "Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented)."

See her posts below.

paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha pic.twitter.com/9w8pPwIFAq — Grimes 🪐 (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2021