Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe
Famous People

Grimes Welcomes First Child With Elon Musk

Sandra Song
7h

Grimes has given birth to her first child with Elon Musk.

On Monday evening, Musk confirmed via Twitter that "Mom & baby all good," after previously announcing that the musician was just "a few hours away" from delivering.

Related | How Was Grimes and Elon Musk's Baby Conceived?

The baby's birth comes almost two years after the couple made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 Met Gala. Back in January, Grimes announced she was pregnant via a cryptic Instagram announcement, in which she compared the experience to existing in "a feral and war-like state of being."

This is Grimes' first child, and Musk's sixth. He has five sons with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

See Musk's tweet, below. Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like