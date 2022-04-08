Jon Batiste may have taken home the Grammys’ biggest award with Album of the Year for 2021’s We Are, but the unspoken winner keeping everyone in good spirits throughout the night — and action-packed Las Vegas weekend — was the liquor (in the form of a strong espresso martini for attendees who party hopped the night prior). Paris Hilton’s bedazzled flask purse set the tone for an exciting evening of accolades and Grey Goose kept the drinks flowing as this year’s official sponsor.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Lucky Daye

Music A-listers and the surrounding industry flew into Sin City from the Grammys’ usual Los Angeles home, kicking off celebrations with a daytime party at the Wynn’s private nightclub, Intrigue, where Tinashe performed a mix of old hits (“2 On” and “All Hands on Deck”) and fresh material off her new album, 333. “Fashion Architect” Law Roach played host, introducing the musical guest and joking about judging guests’ outfits (as Zendaya’s longtime stylist should), while DJ Millie kept the energy high. Three Grey Goose cocktails were served with flavored “Essences” like Strawberry and Lemongrass or Watermelon Basil.

Tinashe

DJ Millie, Law Roach and Jasmine Sanders

Later that night, after sobering up from an open bar brunch and Tinashe’s consistently on-point choreo, Grey Goose provided signature drinks for a special dinner with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective. John Legend was honored for his musical achievements, telling the crowd in a speech that “Black music is and has been the rhythm, the root, the inspiration, the innovation behind so much of the world’s popular music. It doesn’t exist without us.” Performances by Summer Walker, Muni Long, Chloe Bailey (and more) proved Legend’s point, with esteemed honors given out to legends like MC Lyte and Atlanta label LVRN.

John Legend

Chloe Bailey