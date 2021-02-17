Fashion
For those of you obsessed with Goop's vagina- and orgasm-scented candles, you better get ready, because Gwyneth Paltrow has officially entered the sex toy market.

On Valentine's Day, the luxury lifestyle brand debuted its first-ever sexual pleasure massage toy. Dubbed the Double-Sided Wand Vibrator, the waterproof product is made of body-safe silicone and comes equipped with two vibrating ends, including a "wonder-ball" for external stimulation and a slimmer wand for clitoral or internal stimulation.

And the best part? Both sides come with eight different pulsating patterns each. Talk about double the pleasure!

Not only that, but the website also touts the Double-Sided Wand Vibrator's sleek, sexy design, which they say is so beautiful, you should display it on your nightstand "as a functional objet d'art."

The vibrator retails for $95. So what are you waiting for? Check it out for yourself, here.

Photo via Getty

