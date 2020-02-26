Glossier's First Product of the Year Is Here

Glossier just dropped its first product launch of 2020: a sheer matte lid tint, called Skywash. The eyeshadow, inspired by dreamy Southwest landscapes, contains a liquid-to-powder formula ideal for anyone looking to streamline their makeup routine.

To apply, use the included doe-foot applicator to swipe the product on your eyelids, then blend with your fingers for a beautiful, natural-looking wash of iridescent color. Skywash is guaranteed to last for up to 12 hours, so there's no need to fear creasing or smudging.

For $18, you can choose from a variety of seven cruelty-free, vegan shades, which aptly evoke springtime landscapes: Pool (cornflower blue), pebble (neutral taupe), echo (cocoa brown), terra (burnt sienna), valley (warm peach), palm (golden beige) and lawn (fresh green).

If you can't choose just one shade, the Skywash Duo is available for $30. Plus, each shade comes in tubes perfectly sized for pockets or purses. Get it here, on Glossier's website.