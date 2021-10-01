More details surrounding 19-year-old Gabriel Salazar's death have emerged.

According to News 4 San Antonio, the TikTok star — know to his 1.3 million fans as @gabenotbabe — was involved in a fatal car crash along Highway 83 in Zavala County on Sunday, September 28. Per the outlet's report, authorities have now confirmed that Salazar was driving three undocumented immigrants from Mexico: 41-year-old Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 23-year-old Jose Molina-Lara and 36-year-old Sergio Espinoza-Flores.

The Zavala County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy started to actively pursuit Salazar's car after overhearing a call from the Crystal City Police Department initiating a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. A deputy then unsuccessfully attempted to deploy a "tire deflation device," before Salazar lost control of his car and ended up in a ditch. Authorities with the Texas Highway Patrol told E! News in a statement that, "The vehicle struck some trees, rolled several times, and the vehicle caught fire." All of the passengers in Salazar's car died.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reportedly investigating the crash.

In the wake of his death, friend Chris Vasquez created a GoFundMe that's raised $38,315 at the time of writing. The fundraiser will go toward funeral expenses and supporting his family.

"I don't know what's real and not real anymore," Vasquez wrote, before adding, "We couldn't believe it the moment we found out. Don't really want to get into details because it's so hard for us to even talk about the pain he went through. Never expected this happen but now you're watching over us."