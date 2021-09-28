Dog the Bounty Hunter may be responsible for one of the biggest breaks in the homicide case of Gabby Petito.

According to TMZ, the reality star, who joined the search last week for Petito's fiancé and suspected murderer Brian Laundrie, received a tip that led him and his wife to a campsite in Florida. Dog reportedly thinks that he found proof that links Laundrie's parents to it.

Two camping reservations at the campsite were under their name from September 1-3 and also September 6-8. According to the report, the Laundries were seen driving in a small camper. Dog also received a tip that Brian himself was reportedly spotted at this campsite in the last few days, so he's currently preparing to continue searching for more tracks.

Hopefully, Dog is able to succeed in locating Brian where the federal authorities have yet to be successful. After initially being unhelpful to the police and lawyering up when asked to help with the investigation into Petito's disappearance, he vanished on September 14 with a backpack from his parents' home — and his parents didn't alert the world until three days later.

At the time, Brian had told his parents that he was going to the nearby Carlton Reserve. He left his wallet and cellphone at home, and his parents were reportedly concerned that he could hurt himself. But after weeks of searching, Brian didn't come up — and still hasn't.

Though he hasn't been charged with her murder, Brian had a federal arrest warrant issued for illegaly using Gabby's debit card and PIN number on August 30 and September 1.

Just recently, an attorney for Gabby Petito's family spoke out about the Laundrie family's lack of help in the FBI's ongoing search for Brian. "The Laundries did not help us find Gabby," Richard B. Stafford said. "They're sure not going to help us find Brian. For Brian, we're asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency."

At the same news conference, Petito's parents and stepparents also announced the creation of the Gabby Petito foundation to honor her memory and help other families in similar situations.