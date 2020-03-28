Among the famous people helping efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic is rapper Future.

The artist's non-profit organization, the FreeWishes Foundation — which he co-founded with his mother Stephanie Jester and sister Tia-Wilburn Anderson — has partnered with sewing collective Atlanta Sewing Style to make masks. The community of over 500 sewers and designers will be creating and distributing the masks to healthcare workers at the frontlines, as well as patients who have been affected by the virus, at local hospitals.

"There is so much that needs to be done during this crisis and if everyone can step up in some way, we can all get through this together as we serve our community," Jester said in a press release about the #MaskOn Campaign. "I think that our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them."

"It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year," said Anderson. "This is why our family created the foundation."

The organizers of the initiative are accepting donations here.