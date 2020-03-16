Do you hate when people randomly become DJs? Well, get used to it and stop being such a cynic! A new generation of DIY Diplos is currently being hatched thanks to Moog and Korg. In the wake of the music industry's virtual shut-down due to Covid-19, both of the biggest electronic instrument companies are democratizing synths by releasing free versions of their apps.

Moog's Minimoog Model D for iOS and Korg's iKaossilator app for iOS and Android are currently available free-of-charge for a limited time. Both apps essentially function as portable synthesizers. The Model D includes over 160 presets, the "ability to play chords with up to four-note polyphony, an easy-to-use arpeggiator for rhythmic pattern creation, a real time looping recorder with unlimited overdubbing capacity, a tempo-synchronizable stereo ping pong delay module, and the Bender — a wide-range stereo time modulation effect module." You can also make tracks on iKaossilator, with 150 built-in sounds across genres, a loop sequencers, and visual effects to go along with your performances.

Moog calls the freebie "a gift to spread positivity, creativity, and expressivity. A moment to slow down, appreciate our innate strength, & experience the uplifting power of sound."

The apps will certainly be appreciated by working musicians, many of whom, with touring and venues shut down, have nothing but time to but experiment. For amateurs like you and I? Maybe it's time to take a break from listlessly scrolling through Netflix or texting terrifying statistics to friends, and try something new.

"Thanks! Me & the kiddos are geeking out together on this. I'm currently the sound activated dancing Robot-Dad while they mash buttons," wrote one grateful Twitter user.

As Moog writes, "Stay open, stay safe, and #synthesizelove."