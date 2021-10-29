Fetty Wap has been charged for his alleged role in a multimillion-dollar opioid ring.

Late Thursday afternoon, the FBI arrested the rapper — real name William Junior Maxwell II — at Citi Field during Rolling Loud. He's been charged with one count of distributing and possessing controlled substances for his involvement with a bicoastal organization that allegedly transported more than 100 kilos of opioids, including fentanyl, from the West Coast to distribute in New Jersey and Long Island, per US Attorney Breon Peace.

According to authorities, Maxwell was arrested alongside five other people also involved in the Suffolk County-based operation. The others were also charged on an additional count of using firearms in connection to a drug trafficking-related crime.

"[The defendants were] deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," Peace said. "We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence."



Maxwell and his attorneys have yet to comment on the allegations.