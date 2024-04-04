Get Ready With Emma Rogue and Anya Tisdale: Festival Fits

The ever-troubling decision of what to wear pops up every festival season. And in an era when festival fit pics are just as important as what band you choose to stand hours in the sun for, this conundrum takes on a whole different level. For Emma Rogue and Anya Tisdale, the ideal mix of comfort and boldness is key.

“I feel like I focus a lot more on comfort and functionality. In addition to being super bold and maybe a lot more out there than I would in my everyday look,” says Rogue, the owner of the New York City-based vintage store Rogue.

Festival fashion has long been powered by youth culture, and of course, the music they listen to. For years, band merch and casual staples — think: denim cut-offs, graphic T-shirts and sneakers — made up most people’s festival-going wardrobe. But, in the Instagram era, that quickly evolved into bold combos of going-out tops, platform boots and lots of glitter makeup. Yet one thing, from the mid-20th century Woodstock to today’s Coachella, remains true: it’s all about showing off your personality. Often forgoing fashion trends, festival style stands as a testament to individuality. Whether it's a daring experiment with textures, colors and silhouettes or a nostalgic homage to the past, it’s an ever-unfolding journey that shows off one's true taste.

For Tisdale, it’s an opportunity to explore new facets of her personal style, which she describes as maximalist. “My festival style is different from my everyday style, because I just feel like it's a little bit more adventurous, playing a little bit more with different textures that I might not play with all the time,” says Tisdale, who is New York-based multidisciplinary artist. Rogue, who takes festival style inspiration from her everyday Y2K-leaning aesthetic and pop icons like Christina Aguilera, agrees: “In addition to being super bold, and maybe a lot more out there than I would in my everyday look. So, I like to incorporate lots of bold colors. I like to go accessory-heavy to make my outfit pop,” she says. Both Tisdale and Rogue agree that accessories are the pièce de résistance of festival style. "When you're going for festival vibes, the accessories really matter," Tisdale emphasizes. “You need to spice it up a little bit.”

Still, it’s that balance between statement-making dressing and functionality that really defines today’s festival fashion. After all, what’s a great Coachella outfit without actual comfort? Both Rogue and Tisdale agree that shoes are a key part of that, as well as pieces that have lots of pockets and storage room. “If you are not in comfortable shoes, you are not going to have a good time at that festival,” Rogue says. “We got to have a comfortable sneaker that we can run around in, and just, you know, dance the night away.” This includes models like the Nike Air Max Dn, which features two sets of dual-pressure tubes that allow for easy transitions between your heels and midfoot as you take each step. They also carry a “futuristic festival mode,” according to Tisdale.

Add to that mix to warm cozy staples. Rogue recommends bomber jackets, like Nike’s Women’s Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket, which she says comes in handy when temperatures drop at night during long festival days. The jacket is a perfect pairing for athleisure pieces, like Nike’s Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt, which comes with an asymmetrical pleated hemline that looks nothing like a traditional hard court skirt. For the daytime portion, Tisdale is a fan of mesh styles, which are both bold and breathable, as well as easy to layer over t-shirts, crop tops and other more casual staples, like Nike’s Mini-Rib Top, which can be topped off with a heavier zip-up jacket, like Nike’s Oversized Hooded Jacket, for chilly nighttime fun. “Festival staple would definitely include a light layer just to add a little bit of fun,” Anya says. “Can't get any better.”

This article is a sponsored collaboration between Nikeand PAPER.