​Sky Ferreira and Moses Sumney Party at the Riviera Maya EDITION​

The EDITION’s new Riviera Maya resort pulled in some PAPER favorites — from Sky Ferreira to Moses Sumney and LUAR’s Raul Lopez — to celebrate its grand opening for a weekend that exuded the extravagance of White Lotus. Guests flew in from all around the world: Cyprus, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Tulum and New York City. Together, they partied across the 620-acre reserve, complete with North America’s largest penthouse, featuring tacos, guac and cocktails served at all corners of the property. Jason Stewart from How Long Gone DJ’d the big event, as everyone danced in the penthouse pool to Kylie Minogue and Madonna, before the inevitable afters in multiple suites. See all the guests, captured by Andrew Tess, below.

