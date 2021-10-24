Ed Sheeran announced on Sunday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer-songwriter revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post and said that he won't be engaging in any in-person appearances anytime soon. "I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."

The "Bad Habits" singer ended his note saying, "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x."

This news comes a week after his performance in London for the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards, which was hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. It also comes before his Saturday Night Live guest appearance set for November 6. Right now it's unclear whether he will be replaced, or whether it's going to turn into a virtual performance.

Sheeran's new album, entitled =, is also expected to drop on Friday.