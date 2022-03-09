Drake has denied publicly saying anything about Millie Bobby Brown's birthday.

As you may have heard, the Stranger Things star recently turned 18 and celebrated the milestone with a couple extremely glamorous photos where she's wearing a glittery blue dress in the backseat of a car. But given some past controversy surrounding Brown's friendship with Drake, a few content creators used the occasion to make jokes about how the 35-year-old rapper was excited about his friend becoming legal, including one TikToker named @skylarsheerman.

In the viral clip, Sheerman paired the aforementioned photos with an audio snippet from Spongebob Squarepants, in which a character says, "finally, I’ve been trying to catch you boys all day," alongside some overlay text that read, "Drake after Millies [sic] 18th bday announcement." However, things seemingly took a pretty sus turn after a verified TikTok account that appeared to be Drake's commented an "Loool" under the video, with thousands of fans making it clear that his alleged response was less than ideal.

That said, Page Six has since reported that Drake's rep confirmed he didn't have a TikTok, meaning he wasn't the one behind the comment. Even so, it should be noted that Drake and Brown's friendship previously made headlines thanks to their nearly 18-year age gap, with the musician being accused of grooming the then 14-year-old Brown after she revealed they texted. And though Brown defended their "lovely friendship" on her Instagram Story by calling the spectators "weird."

"I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance," she wrote at the time. “I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to chose that for me. it’s nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in the world other than my friendships… jeez.”



