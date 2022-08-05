Doja Cat just made another bold style move.

It's no secret that the "Kiss Me More" singer is a bonafide fashion icon who has the ability to rock the most eccentric fits, whether we're talking an extremely meme-worthy worm costume or a pair of chicken feet. However, it's now become clear that her daring style extends far beyond the sartorial, as proven by her most recent Instagram Live featuring a razor and plenty of shaving cream.

On Thursday, August 4, Doja shocked fans by popping up on Instagram Live with a freshly shaved head, which she explained was a byproduct of feeling "like I was never supposed to have hair.”

“I don’t like having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool,’" she said. "I just do not like to have hair.” And in case you didn't believe her, Doja showed she was dead serious by proceeding to razor off her own eyebrows while talking about why she'd decided to go hairless.

As Doja explained, she rarely wore her natural hair out to begin with and it would always been straightened when she did. Instead, she's spent most of her time in the spotlight wearing a never-ending assortment of different wigs, which meant she "couldn't focus" during activities like working out, "because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing.”

"There was a moment where it was natural, and I don't even wear it natural because I don't feel like it and it's just a fucking nightmare, dude. I'm over it," she continued, before telling viewers that she was "really liking" her shaved head. And even better? She's now able to swim and "sweat my ass off" without worrying about her hair, in addition to knowing that her "wigs are going to lay flatter [now] if I ever do wanna wear a wig."

"I've never felt so fucking happy," Doja continued, before adding, "It's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me."

Check out clips from Doja's Instagram Live for yourself below.

Doja Cat explaining why she decided to cut her hair down pic.twitter.com/W3EKawjUiU — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) August 5, 2022

Doja Cat shaved her eyebrows off on live 👀 pic.twitter.com/wBM1BtfUqC — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 5, 2022