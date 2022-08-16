Doja Cat couldn't care less about the people who hate her new look.

In case you missed it, the Planet Her hitmaker recently hopped on Instagram Live to razor off her eyebrows after debuting her newly shaved head, which she attributed to feeling "like I was never supposed to have hair.”

“I don’t like having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool,’" Doja said during the broadcast from earlier this month.

"There was a moment where it was natural, and I don't even wear it natural because I don't feel like it and it's just a fucking nightmare, dude," she continued, before explaining that she was "over" wearing wigs, as they make things like swimming, sweating and working out more difficult. Besides, there wasn't really a reason to have "hair if you're not going to fucking wearing it out," as Doja pointed out, which made her come to the conclusion that there was no need to concern herself with what was on her head – much to her relief.

"I've never felt so fucking happy," she shared with fans. "It's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me."

On the heels of her livestream, Doja's big beauty decision was primarily met with support, with many complimenting her bold new look. Despite all the fan love though, the "Kiss Me More" singer's shaved head also brought out plenty of critics, specifically trolls with had nothing better to do than make fun of her and insult her appearance – to the point where the star herself decided to call them out in a scathing tweet on Sunday.

“I won a Grammy and traveled the fucking globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit," she wrote, before accusing people of just wanting her “to look fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mother’s basement."

"Go fuck yourselves," as Doja concluded. And honestly, hard agree.

