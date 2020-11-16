Between her custom pink The Blonds dress for the BET Awards to a light-up circuitboard bikini by Michael Schmidt Studios for her "Cybersex" music video to her most recent diamond-doused Givenchy dress for the MTV EMA's, Doja Cat is never one to shy away from a show-stopping style moment. Taking that passion one step further, the chart-topping performer is gearing up to release a fashion line of her own, in partnership with U.K.-based fashion label PrettyLittleThing.

The full range is expected to arrive in April; however, in preparation for the springtime launch, Doja Cat has put her styling abilities to the test with a curated edit of pieces from the fast-fashion company. The entertainer constructed a provocative-yet-practical range from a list of thousands of concepts, initially sent to her by PrettyLittleThing's design team, and the result is a revealing prelude for what to expect in the co-designed collection next year.

"This first collection was inspired a lot from the '60s and '70s," Doja Cat told PAPER over the phone from LA. "I wanted it to feel like business meets the club, so very wearable, but also sophisticated and very sexy. I paired a lot of trench coats with flared slacks, but a lot of the materials are snakeskin and leather and vinyl, so it has that edginess to it, but it still feels sophisticated and pulled back."

Harkening back to the era of disco and its coined silhouettes, look out for an array of pantsuits paired with strapless tops featuring warm tones of brown, orange and olive, and, of course, lots of black. "It's a little bit matrix-y," Doja Cat said. "It's a blend of eras, but I definitely wanted to capture a '70s feel."

Had the pandemic not been in full swing, this edit resembles what the singer's day-to-day fall wardrobe might have looked like. "This is what I would have worn for this entire season and honestly beyond because I've always dressed in this kind of way," she said. "I change my style a lot, but this is the most wearable thing for me, and I wanted to show that through this collection."

As for her personal style, Doja Cat doesn't look up to any particular fashion icon per se; instead, she feels inspired by something slightly less animated. "I'm really inspired by furniture, for the most part," she said. "A friend of mine put me on to Verner Panton and he's this classic artist from the '70s, and I feel like that era just inspires me a lot."

Though the influential furniture designer's exotic creations play a pivotal role in Doja Cat's consistent style statements, she revealed that conversations with her stylist are largely responsible for her outside-the-box fashion moments. "I couldn't do it all on my own," she said. "I work with Brett Alan Nelson, he's my stylist and creative director. We draw out everything together, and it happens really quickly because we both have the same thoughts. We're kind of one big brain."

Check out Doja Cat's full curated edit tomorrow, November 17, on PrettyLittleThing.com.