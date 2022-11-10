Doja Cat isn't feeling the holiday spirit, and it's all thanks to Elon Musk.

At this point, you probably already know that the SpaceX founder recently took over Twitter after purchasing the social media platform for a mind-boggling $44 billion late last month. Unlike most company acquisitions though, Musk's high-profile buy has also stirred plenty of controversy, including new "free speech" policies that have ferried in an era of hate speech and fake accounts. And now, there's also an issue involving display names, as pointed out by Doja herself.

Alongside his push to make verified Twitter users pay $8 a month to keep their blue checks, the tech billionaire decided to make things even more annoying by prohibiting them from changing their display names as well. And one of the first people to notice this was the "Say So" singer, who appeared to realize that she was unable to fix her display name after tweeting out a Twitter voice note about how "you guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is."

"You're paying $8 a month to come on here and say shit like 'Bye.' You're coming on here for $8 a month to post porn and then get into an argument. I think I can stop there, ok cool. Bye," as Doja continued, before posting a tweet that simply read "titty" last night.

Granted, the Grammy winner almost immediately returned to the platform to ask why she couldn't "change my name on here," while doubling down on her frustration in another post that said, "how do i change it also fuck you elon."

why can’t i change my name on here — christmas (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

how do i change it also fuck you elon — christmas (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

But after likely realizing telling Twitter's new boss to go fuck himself wasn't the best way to fix her display name, Doja went on to ask for his assistance by writing, "i don't wanna be christmas forever @elon musk please help I've made a mistake." And Elon's response?

"Working on it!," he said before laughing, "pretty funny though."

Working on it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Thanks Elon. — christmas (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

As of writing, Doja still has yet to change her display name. However, it seems like things may be okay now, seeing as how she went right back to posting "#boob" after their little interaction.