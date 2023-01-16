Jimin Is Officially a Dior Ambassador

Jimin, K-pop superstar and member of boy band BTS, has a fancy new fashion title.

Dior announced the singer as its new global ambassador. “The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, modernity with a timeless signature,” Dior said in a brief statement obtained by WWD.

Jimin was previously an ambassador for Louis Vuitton as part of BTS, which was first announced in April 2021. That partnership has since ended following the group's decision last June to take a break (Dior and Louis Vuitton are both owned by the same company, LVMH.)

As part of the announcement, Dior released a series of images of Jimin wearing the brand's Summer 2023 collection by Kim Jones.

"In his role as new global ambassador, JIMIN exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity of Dior as he continues a bond created in 2019 with Kim Jones, who designed @BTS_BigHit stage looks, and solidifies his friendship with the House," Dior tweeted this morning.

For women's, Dior continues to work with Jisoo from Blackpink, who regularly attends the brand's fashion shows in Paris. Kim Jones notably provided the stage looks for BTS' “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour.