Demi Lovato has announced that they're nonbinary.

Related | Courtney Stodden Is Nonbinary

Taking to Twitter last night, the artist said that they will be using they/them pronouns going forward, to "represent the fluidity I feel in my gender expression."

"This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work," Lovato wrote. "I'm still learning & coming into myself, & I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

They continued: "I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way."

Related | Demi Lovato Phones Home

Lovato has opened up about their sexuality and gender identity of late, for their March PAPER cover story and in their new YouTube documentary series Dancing With the Devil.

They told PAPER that they were eager to embrace their queerness, saying, "The queer label is fine because to me it's just this blanket statement of being different. That's what I can commit to. I feel like I'm too fluid to commit to a label."

Lovatics are gathering around the internet to send messages of support to their fave, and we're joining them! So happy for Demi and wishing them all the best on their new journey.