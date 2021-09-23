David Dobrik says he's stuck in Slovakia for the unforeseen future.

Earlier this month, the controversial YouTuber — a DACA recipient who was born in Slovakia — received a green card allowing him to travel outside of the US for the first time ever. And in celebration, Dobrik decided to document his trip around Europe for his Discovery+ show, Discovering David Dobrik, which included a family reunion in his hometown in Slovakia.

According to a new vlog though, Dobrik has apparently hit a pretty big snag as he's currently having problems reentering the US.

"I'm still in Slovakia except now it's only me and [assistant] Taylor," he revealed on his Instagram Story. "Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it is a lot harder than I thought it was, getting my visa and green card."

Dobrik then went on to compare the saga to a "fucking scavenger hunt," before apologizing for not getting any vlogs up.

"It's like I'm lost," he continued. "I'm literally stranded. Wish me luck."

The 25-year-old vlogger moved with his family to the US when he was 6. However, as an undocumented immigrant, Dobrik was unable to leave the country without the threat of possible deportation until this past summer when he received his green card, even as a beneficiary of the Obama administration's DACA immigration policy.