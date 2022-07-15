Daniela Lalita is exorcising her demons, both inside and out.

In psychoanalysis, dreams are the key to your subconscious. They're a way to understand yourself better, whether it be your conscious decisions, your hidden desires or the way your past has affected your current existence — and that's exactly what Lalita is trying to explore in the self-directed music video for her debut single "Tenía Razón."

An apt visual representation of the New York-based, Peruvian-born artist's innermost thoughts, the video recreates her old dreams while taking a dash of inspiration from "magic, ritual and her matrilineal bloodline" to hauntingly beautiful effect. However, it's made even more powerful in tandem with the track itself — which was co-produced by Sega Bodega — it's an experience meant to reflect a process of self-exploration that encompasses the good, the bad and the ugly. And, hopefully, it also encourages listeners to do the same.

Check out the video for "Tenía Razón" and our Q&A with Lalita below.

How did you come up with the concept for the video?

My intention was to create the most honest interpretation of what the song is about. I’d say it's mainly about mental health and inner battles, dealing with trauma. I attempted to personify these inner dialogues while giving space to a lot of my visual influences and recreating dreams I’ve had.



The video and song are a form of self-exploration about one's relationship with [their] past and future selves with the intention of trying to love and understand oneself in all its multiplicity, regardless of how at times that can manifest itself as constant, antagonistic, almost monstrous voices that try to destroy one's sense of self. So many of these inner battles and emotions are almost impossible to explain, so I hope to connect with others who might be experiencing similar emotions.

Is this your first time self-directing a music video?

My first time directing, yes. I loved it. I did not expect it to happen but I am so grateful for every situation that led to that decision. The experience I had with the whole team was magical. We spent days with [Director of Photography] Jake Moore trying to figure out the right lens, the right lights, the exact placement of the camera weeks before the shoot. Everything was meticulously planned and every decision was intentional and very specific. I really, really enjoyed it.

Tell us more about the costumes you made for the video.

I didn't make the costumes for this video. I focused a lot on the styling for Nia (the little girl) and the lady in the water, who happens to be my mother. I made a dress that I wore in a couple of shots but my main focus was styling Nia’s outfit, which meant building over pre-existing pieces I bought or collected from other people and designers. I did spend a long time thinking about Nia’s silhouette. I wanted it to feel as if she’d constructed it herself in a way that concealed her real shape with the intention of protecting herself from threat.



There was a lot of playing with light and, in one of the shots, Nia was backlit and it created sort of an intimidating shadow figure that extended into her actual shadow, creating this deformed and scary shadow creature. I was really inspired by that approach to create shapes in garments. I'm using it a lot in the pieces I'm making after the release. I really wanted it to feel like her own take of a shield. We also spent a lot of time painting the backdrops with mops and treating the fabrics used in one of the sets.

What is "Tenía Razón" about to you?

It means so much to me that I'm sick of it. I want to know what it’ll mean to others.