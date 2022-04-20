Today, Los Angeles-based band DAISY releases "HUBBA BUBBA," a melodic treat that interweaves rap, R&B and pop-punk, bringing together the best of '90s sounds and cool West Coast energy. Fresh and unapologetically catchy, "HUBBA BUBBA" is accompanied by a fisheye music video showing the members singing, playing instruments and chewing gum inside a retro living room.

"HUBBA BUBBA" is all "about having a sexy secret little crush and not knowing where it’s going to go" — the perfect cut as we gear up for our hot girl summers filled with post-pandemic flings and flirts. Frontwoman Daisy Hamel-Buffa adds, "This song is about feeling yourself and, of course, the people already know that I love a good crush. I was letting myself indulge in a new fling where I didn’t know what was gonna happen, but I was down for the ride."

With an upcoming tour (that starts tonight, April 30 at Stanford) and the release of this new single, DAISY is set to make big waves throughout 2022. Hamel-Buffa recently appeared on "RISE!" off Tyler, The Creator's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST and creates buzzy, handmade garments worn by the likes of producer Benny Blanco. She’s supported in DAISY by bassist Alex Kasvikis, keyboardist Ben "Roswell" Salk and Matthew "Rat" Fildey on guitar.

"HUBBA BUBBA" is described as "an ode to the West Coast," which is fitting as DAISY has already played Tyler's Camp Flog Gnaw and been associated with several California heavyweights like Steve Lacy and SYD. The song establishes a new era for the band, though, whose previous work includes 2021's S.O.M.E. EP and previously released efforts, HAVE A SNACK and Smoke About. Each has had its own sonic journey, and their latest sees DAISY move in another direction.

"We’ve been really deep in our ‘90s bag lately — all the incredible bands we grew up listening to," DAISY says, specifically calling out No Doubt, Third Eye Blind and Dr. Dre. "We were really indulging in ‘90s music in the van on our last tour." The song’s production itself mirrors the raw, authenticity of many rock songs that inspired them, having been produced entirely in Roswell's garage.

Watch the PAPER premiere of DAISY's "HUBBA HUBBA" video and stream the single, below.