And Just Like That concluded, and Euphoria season two is nearing its final episode, but don't worry — this spring, a new binge-worthy show is arriving on Hulu.

The creative team that brought us the incredibly horny, emotionally fraught Normal People in 2020 is back with its latest interpretation of best-selling author Sally Rooney's novel, Conversations with Friends.

In the nearly minute-long trailer, viewers get a peek into the intensity at the core of the show’s four central characters: Frances, Bobbi, Melissa and Nick, played by Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn respectively. Frances and best friend Bobbi, who used to be lovers, meet Melissa and her husband Nick and as the four continue to test the bounds of their relationships — hurt, heartbreak and healing ensue.

If Normal People is anything to judge Conversations with Friends by, the new program will be both raw and extremely intimate. Normal People’s plot revolves around two prospective lovers, Marianne and Connell, attempting to navigate and build a relationship in the midst of dealing with social constructs, class divides and more. Just like the book, it’s already been hailed a classic, so Conversations with Friends has some huge shoes to fill.

Speaking in a statement, Hulu’s vice president of content said the series was picked up because "Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories," said Springborn. "After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations With Friends."

Conversations with Friends is set to drop on BBC Three and Hulu in May. Catch the trailer up above.